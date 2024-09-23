Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 12,651 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,376. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,646.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

