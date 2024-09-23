Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. 562,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.