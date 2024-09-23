Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Sells 10,011 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 95,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,525. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
