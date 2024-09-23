Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Sells 10,011 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 95,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,525. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.