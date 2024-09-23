Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $164.01. 70,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $928.13 million and a PE ratio of 71.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on SEZL

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.