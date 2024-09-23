Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,937,500 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,356. The company has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.96. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

