Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TOL traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,986. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $154.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.