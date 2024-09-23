Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CFO Sells 228,119 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $273,742.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

URG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,173. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,786,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URG. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

