Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 31,666 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

  • On Monday, July 8th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

