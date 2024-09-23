Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $53,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,531,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,329. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
CRNX opened at $53.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.63.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
