Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,856,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

