Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

