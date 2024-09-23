Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $103.85 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises 9.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Insmed worth $103,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after acquiring an additional 218,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 352,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of INSM opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.