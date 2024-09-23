Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 99.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 128,908 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 100,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $77.61 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

