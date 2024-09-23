Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.84. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

