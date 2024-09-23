Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,069,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 62.3 %

CRBP opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.