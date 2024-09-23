Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 69,052 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 189,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,774. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

APGE stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.74. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

