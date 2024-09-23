Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

