Integral Health Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Universal Health Services comprises 2.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 107.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 334.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 48,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $238.02 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

