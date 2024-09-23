Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

