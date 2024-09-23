International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.