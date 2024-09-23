Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 132,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 82,968 shares.The stock last traded at $55.14 and had previously closed at $54.88.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $778.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.