Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.11

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 77936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

