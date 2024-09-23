iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.61

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.61 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), with a volume of 25490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.49).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,883.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.77.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

