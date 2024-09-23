iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.87

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 96389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,481,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,991,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,801 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

