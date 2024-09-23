iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.76

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 118654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
