iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.77

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 1651886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,411,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

