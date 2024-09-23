iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.09

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.09 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 4889875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

