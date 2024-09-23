iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.02

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 903769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,530 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

