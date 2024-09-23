iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.05

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 1528558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.20.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $12,489,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

