iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 340,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 282,199 shares.The stock last traded at $81.52 and had previously closed at $81.46.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

