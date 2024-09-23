iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.93

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 84539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

