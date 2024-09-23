iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.93

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 84539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
