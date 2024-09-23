iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 383694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.