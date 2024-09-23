iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 628,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 225,397 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.