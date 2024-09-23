iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.58

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.58 and last traded at $73.67, with a volume of 91317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $721.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

