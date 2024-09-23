iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.10

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 234506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $533,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

