iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.42

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 285882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.