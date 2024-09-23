iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.42

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 285882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

