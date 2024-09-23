iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 26,945 shares.The stock last traded at $78.83 and had previously closed at $78.72.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

