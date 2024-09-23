iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.90

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 203381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $568.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,360,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

