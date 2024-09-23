iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.75

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.75 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 269014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

