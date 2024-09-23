iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.06

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 223018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

