iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.31

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 602774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.