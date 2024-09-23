iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.82

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.82 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 179580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.72.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

