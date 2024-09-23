iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.24

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 2904649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

