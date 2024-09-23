iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.76

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.76 and last traded at $91.64, with a volume of 1355198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

