iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.57

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.57 and last traded at $202.67, with a volume of 318490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.57.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

