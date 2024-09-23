iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.22

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.22 and last traded at $179.01, with a volume of 633884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.40.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

