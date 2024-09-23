iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.86

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 14833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

