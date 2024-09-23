iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.55

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.55 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 187431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

