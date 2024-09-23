iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.55

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.55 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 187431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.