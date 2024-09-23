iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWO opened at $284.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

