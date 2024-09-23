iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.03

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 25656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,424,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $866,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

